Ukraine demands return of funds to Oschadbank after incident in Hungary - Sybiha

The Ukrainian side stated that Hungarian authorities stopped two armored bank vehicles en route from Austria and seized money and precious metals. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on European partners to react to this incident, and on Hungary to immediately return the money, UNN reports.

Details

Today marks the third day since Hungarian authorities robbed two Ukrainian armored bank vehicles en route from Austria and stole money and precious metals in broad daylight. This money does not belong to Hungary or its government - the post says.

The statement claims that these funds belong to Ukraine's state-owned bank Oschadbank, and therefore to Ukrainian taxpayers.

We demand their immediate return and call for condemnation at the European level of this unprecedented act of state banditry and racketeering. I call on all our European partners to speak out - Andriy Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.