Ukraine defeated Italy at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Romania

The Ukrainian national ice hockey team defeated the Italian team in the second match of the World Championship with a score of 2:3.



In a shootout, the Ukrainian hockey players managed to beat the Italian national team in the second match of the world championship in Division 1, Group A.

Italy – Ukraine – 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:0, 0:0 OT, 0:1 B).

0:1 – Denyskin (Fadeev, Trakht);

1:1 – Di Tommaso (Gezli, Pietroniro);

1:2 – Zakharov (Denyskin, Sysak);

2:2 – Zanatta (Tedesco, Fröklund)

2:3 – Peresunko, winning shootout.

It is noted that Ukrainian hockey players are playing in Division 1 for the first time in 8 years. In the starting round of the World Championship, the Ukrainian hockey players lost to the Great Britain team - 3:4 B (0:1, 2:1, 1:1, 0:0; shootouts — 0:2).

The Ukrainian U18 national team started at the World Championship Division 1A with a convincing victory. Oleksandr Bobkin's wards defeated the hosts of the tournament, Hungary, with a score of 7:1.