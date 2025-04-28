$41.750.06
47.390.03
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 720 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 3120 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7192 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7338 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11440 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59764 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56393 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58439 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137966 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine defeated Italy at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In a tense Ice Hockey World Championship match, Ukrainian hockey players defeated the Italian team with a score of 2:3. Peresunko scored the winning shootout.

Ukraine defeated Italy at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Romania

The Ukrainian national ice hockey team defeated the Italian team in the second match of the World Championship with a score of 2:3.

UNN reports with a reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

In a shootout, the Ukrainian hockey players managed to beat the Italian national team in the second match of the world championship in Division 1, Group A. 

Reference

Italy –  Ukraine – 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:0, 0:0 OT, 0:1 B).

Pucks:

  • 0:1 – Denyskin (Fadeev, Trakht);
    • 1:1 – Di Tommaso (Gezli, Pietroniro);
      • 1:2 – Zakharov (Denyskin, Sysak);
        • 2:2 – Zanatta (Tedesco, Fröklund)
          • 2:3 – Peresunko, winning shootout.

            It is noted that Ukrainian hockey players are playing in Division 1 for the first time in 8 years. In the starting round of the World Championship, the Ukrainian hockey players lost to the Great Britain team - 3:4 B (0:1, 2:1, 1:1, 0:0; shootouts — 0:2).

            Let us remind you

            The Ukrainian U18 national team started at the World Championship Division 1A with a convincing victory. Oleksandr Bobkin's wards defeated the hosts of the tournament, Hungary, with a score of 7:1.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Sports
            United Kingdom
            Italy
            Ukraine
