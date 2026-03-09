Ukraine confiscated almost 1.6 thousand Russian wagons and will transfer them to Ukrzaliznytsia - Svyrydenko

Ukraine has confiscated 1,592 freight wagons belonging to Russian companies and used for commercial cargo transportation. The government has designated the State Property Fund as the body responsible for managing this property, with the subsequent transfer of the wagons for use by Ukrzaliznytsia. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the adopted decision effectively launches the mechanism for using the confiscated property of the aggressor state.

With this decision, we are launching a mechanism for seizing the aggressor's property and its subsequent use - Svyrydenko noted.

The estimated value of the confiscated wagons is about 2.2 billion hryvnias. The government reports that they are in working condition and can be used until the end of their service life for cargo transportation, including military purposes.

As noted, the wagons belonged to sanctioned Russian residents, including "VEB-Leasing," the state development corporation "VEB.RF," JSC "State Transport Leasing Company," JSC "Nord" - a subsidiary of "Sberbank Leasing," and other Russian companies in the financial and logistics sectors.

Before the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian companies used these wagons for transportation across Ukraine and European Union countries. After the start of hostilities, the wagons remained on the territory of Ukraine and were seized.

Last year, by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a presidential decree and approved by law, this property was confiscated.

Svyrydenko added that Ukraine continues to work with international partners to hold Russia accountable for the damage caused, and to use the confiscated assets for the restoration of the state.

