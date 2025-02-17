Ukraine can produce 4 million drones a year - Sibiga

Now Ukraine can produce 4 million drones a year, despite the war. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga to journalists at a defense exhibition in the UAE, reports UNN.

Details

Sibiga visited Ukraine's stands Monday afternoon at a UAE trade fair despite Russia trying to sell helicopters and other weapons at the fair.

We can now produce 4 million drones a year despite the war. We could immediately test the drones or our products on the battlefield. That's why they are really high quality. So I'm really proud that as a minister of a country at war, I visited the exposition, - Sibiga told reporters.

Supplement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedthat Ukraine will produce more than one and a half million drones of various types in 2024.