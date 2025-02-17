Ukraine can produce 4 million drones a year - Sibiga
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Sibiga reported on Ukraine's drone production capacity at an exhibition in the UAE. The country has already produced more than 1.5m drones of various types in 2024.
Now Ukraine can produce 4 million drones a year, despite the war. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga to journalists at a defense exhibition in the UAE, reports UNN.
Details
Sibiga visited Ukraine's stands Monday afternoon at a UAE trade fair despite Russia trying to sell helicopters and other weapons at the fair.
We can now produce 4 million drones a year despite the war. We could immediately test the drones or our products on the battlefield. That's why they are really high quality. So I'm really proud that as a minister of a country at war, I visited the exposition,
Supplement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedthat Ukraine will produce more than one and a half million drones of various types in 2024.