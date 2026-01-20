Ukraine calls on IAEA to respond to threat to nuclear facilities due to Russian attacks - Sybiha

Russia systematically attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure, creating risks of power outages for nuclear facilities — including Chornobyl and other nuclear power plants. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Russia's reckless attacks jeopardize nuclear safety. Although Russian officials talk about the "importance" of power lines, their troops deliberately hit substations, directly endangering nuclear safety and ignoring repeated IAEA warnings. This has nothing to do with "Atoms for Peace." This is the use of nuclear risk as a tool of coercion. - the message says.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine is strengthening its cooperation with the IAEA.

"We call on the IAEA Board of Governors to react decisively and immediately convene a meeting of the Board of Governors and make a decision regarding Russia's presence on the Board. Our position is that a terrorist state that deliberately creates risks to nuclear safety has no place there," Sybiha added.

IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today