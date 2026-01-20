$43.180.08
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 14371 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 15721 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18224 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 18485 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16465 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35520 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66421 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51723 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50357 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine calls on IAEA to respond to threat to nuclear facilities due to Russian attacks - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure create risks for nuclear facilities. Ukraine calls on the IAEA to respond to Russia's actions, which uses nuclear risk as a tool of coercion.

Ukraine calls on IAEA to respond to threat to nuclear facilities due to Russian attacks - Sybiha

Russia systematically attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure, creating risks of power outages for nuclear facilities — including Chornobyl and other nuclear power plants. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Russia's reckless attacks jeopardize nuclear safety. Although Russian officials talk about the "importance" of power lines, their troops deliberately hit substations, directly endangering nuclear safety and ignoring repeated IAEA warnings. This has nothing to do with "Atoms for Peace." This is the use of nuclear risk as a tool of coercion.

- the message says.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine is strengthening its cooperation with the IAEA.

"We call on the IAEA Board of Governors to react decisively and immediately convene a meeting of the Board of Governors and make a decision regarding Russia's presence on the Board. Our position is that a terrorist state that deliberately creates risks to nuclear safety has no place there," Sybiha added.

IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today20.01.26, 13:00 • 14374 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine