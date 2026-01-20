$43.180.08
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 4366 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 8998 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 11217 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 11583 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 31836 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 62813 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50345 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49425 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 42304 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Several Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety have been damaged by extensive military activity. The Chornobyl NPP lost external power supply, and power lines to other NPPs were also affected.

IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today

This morning, several Ukrainian power substations, which are crucial for nuclear safety, were affected by large-scale military activity amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by the organization on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Director General Rafael Grossi reported that this morning, several Ukrainian power substations, vital for nuclear safety, were affected by large-scale military activity. The Chornobyl NPP lost all external power supply, and power lines to other NPPs were also affected.

- reported the IAEA.

"The IAEA is actively monitoring developments to assess the impact on nuclear safety," added Director General Grossi.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines20.01.26, 11:39 • 4362 views

Julia Shramko

