IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today

This morning, several Ukrainian power substations, which are crucial for nuclear safety, were affected by large-scale military activity amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by the organization on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Director General Rafael Grossi reported that this morning, several Ukrainian power substations, vital for nuclear safety, were affected by large-scale military activity. The Chornobyl NPP lost all external power supply, and power lines to other NPPs were also affected. - reported the IAEA.

"The IAEA is actively monitoring developments to assess the impact on nuclear safety," added Director General Grossi.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines