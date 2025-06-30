$41.640.06
Ukraine calls on FATF members to recognize Russia as a high-risk jurisdiction - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 226 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine called on FATF member countries to consider including the Russian Federation in the list of high-risk jurisdictions. He emphasized the significant impact of Russian aggression on global food security.

Ukraine calls on FATF members to recognize Russia as a high-risk jurisdiction - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged FATF member countries to support Ukraine's efforts and jointly work on resolving the food crisis caused by Russian aggression. He made this call at the opening of the IV International Conference on Development Financing in Spain. UNN reports this with reference to the government's press service.

Ukraine has always been the breadbasket of the world, a reliable donor of global food security. Every year, our farmers and agrarians helped feed hundreds of millions of people in various parts of the planet. We were proud that Ukrainian bread gives strength to children in Africa and Asia.

– said Denys Shmyhal.

Details

The Prime Minister emphasized that Russia's unprovoked aggression has endangered global food security. In particular, Russia blocked Ukrainian ports, disrupted logistics chains, and some fertile agricultural lands were mined.

According to the UN, the war could lead to tens of millions more people in the world facing chronic hunger by 2030. And all this is due to the war that Russia started against us.

– emphasized the head of government.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine remains a reliable partner and donor of stability even in wartime. As Shmyhal emphasized, thanks to the support of the UN and partners, the Black Sea Grain Initiative operated, ensuring the supply of Ukrainian grain to countries that needed it most, and within the "Grain from Ukraine" program, food is supplied to the most needy on the African and Asian continents.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, Ukraine, together with its partners, is fighting on the financial front, protecting the transparency and stability of the international financial system. In this context, Denys Shmyhal noted the role and support from FATF and similar bodies.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine calls on FATF member countries to consider including Russia in the list of high-risk jurisdictions, as well as jointly create a legal mechanism that would allow confiscating frozen Russian assets and directing them to Ukraine's recovery.

Ukraine reacts sharply to FATF's decision not to blacklist Russia - Politico29.10.24, 16:57 • 21726 views

Recall

The European Union added Monaco to the list of countries it considers to have a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. The European Commission updated the list of high-risk countries, however, again without taking Russia into account.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
United Nations
European Union
Spain
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
