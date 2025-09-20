Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for increased political and economic pressure on Moscow. This followed the incursion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace, which is seen as an escalation of the conflict and a threat to transatlantic security.
Today's invasion of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighters is another escalation of the conflict by Russia and a direct threat to transatlantic security.
He also called on allies to increase sanctions, political and economic pressure on Moscow to avoid encouraging further aggression.
Until this receives a truly strong response, Moscow will only become more arrogant and aggressive.
On September 19, 3 Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The Estonian government, in turn, decided to appeal to NATO for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
