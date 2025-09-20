$41.250.05
06:48 PM
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 142 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for increased political and economic pressure on Moscow. This followed the incursion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace, which is seen as an escalation of the conflict and a threat to transatlantic security.

Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need to increase political and economic pressure on Moscow after three Russian fighters invaded Estonian airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to his social media post.

Today's invasion of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighters is another escalation of the conflict by Russia and a direct threat to transatlantic security.

- Sybiha's statement reads.

He also called on allies to increase sanctions, political and economic pressure on Moscow to avoid encouraging further aggression.

Until this receives a truly strong response, Moscow will only become more arrogant and aggressive.

- he stated.

Recall

On September 19, 3 Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The Estonian government, in turn, decided to appeal to NATO for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Veronika Marchenko

