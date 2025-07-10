Ukraine built 110 factories and enterprises despite daily attacks - Svyrydenko

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference that more than 110 new factories and enterprises have been built during the war, UNN reports.

Details

More than 110 new factories and enterprises have been built, despite the fact that we are under attack every day and night. Our situation showed stable growth of 26-28% - Svyrydenko said.

She added that Ukraine is developing thanks to loans provided by its international partners.

We are working thanks to many factors, including loans from other countries, besides Europe, also the United States, Japan, and Asian countries. Our economy remains strong and has great potential for contributions - Svyrydenko noted.

The Minister also said that Ukraine offers investors a full package of all opportunities for effective work.

Ukraine offers a full set of infrastructure opportunities for investors, an attractive package of additional opportunities and financial instruments - Svyrydenko emphasized.

Addition

Czech President Petr Pavel presented a post-war recovery plan for Ukraine in Rome. It envisages attracting private capital, institutional reforms, and shared responsibility of allies.