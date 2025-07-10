Ukraine built 110 factories and enterprises despite daily attacks - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the construction of over 110 new factories and enterprises during the war. Ukraine's economy shows stable growth thanks to loans from international partners and offers investors a full package of opportunities.
First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference that more than 110 new factories and enterprises have been built during the war, UNN reports.
More than 110 new factories and enterprises have been built, despite the fact that we are under attack every day and night. Our situation showed stable growth of 26-28%
She added that Ukraine is developing thanks to loans provided by its international partners.
We are working thanks to many factors, including loans from other countries, besides Europe, also the United States, Japan, and Asian countries. Our economy remains strong and has great potential for contributions
The Minister also said that Ukraine offers investors a full package of all opportunities for effective work.
Ukraine offers a full set of infrastructure opportunities for investors, an attractive package of additional opportunities and financial instruments
Czech President Petr Pavel presented a post-war recovery plan for Ukraine in Rome. It envisages attracting private capital, institutional reforms, and shared responsibility of allies.