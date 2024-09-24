Ukraine asks Britain to extradite fugitive MP Dmytruk - media

A court hearing on the possible extradition to Ukraine of MP from the Servant of the People party Arethm Dmytruk is to be held in London. This was reported by The Independent , UNN.

The publication emphasizes that 's extradition request is based on charges of "hooliganism" over an incident he was involved in in 2020, when he tried to force his way into a political meeting.

Dmytruk, a deacon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, will argue at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that he is a victim of political harassment by the Zelenskiy government because of his support for the church - The Independent states in .

Car that transported Dmytruk to the border was purchased specially in advance - SBI

It is noted that in a commentary for the publication , Dmytruk said that the UK government provided him with security after he fled in August.

On the eve of the court hearing, the MP also claimed political persecution.

Now there is a political persecution of me and my family, against me for my political views and support of the UOC - The Independent quotes Dmytruk .

In September, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk, who had illegally crossed the border, was seen in a shopping center in London.