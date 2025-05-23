Ukraine appealed to the UN and the ICRC due to the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers - Lubinets
Kyiv • UNN
After the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross. The Ombudsman called for reporting the crimes of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine has appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers on May 22 in the Pokrovsk direction of the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
Details
He emphasized Russia's unprincipled violation of all norms of international law and rules of war.
The deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime. I immediately sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC
Lubinec once again called on all possible witnesses of Russian crimes against Ukrainian citizens, executions of Ukrainian servicemen to immediately report this to the "hotline" of the Ombudsman of Ukraine at 0800 50 17 20 and to law enforcement agencies.
Let us remind you
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that on May 22, during the storming of the positions of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky district by the occupiers, where four Ukrainian servicemen were performing combat missions, two soldiers were captured by the Russians. They were captured during the offensive, after which they were shot in the forest belt with machine guns. The fate of other defenders is currently unknown.