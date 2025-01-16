Ukraine and the UK sign an agreement on centennial cooperation

On Thursday, January 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation in Kyiv, according to Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"We have signed an agreement on a century of cooperation. This is the basis for the interaction of our peoples for centuries to come. We are closer than ever," the President said.

Addendum

The British government claimed that Starmer and Zelenskyy would sign a "100-year partnership" agreement in Kyiv, covering areas such as defense, science, energy, and trade. And that the agreement is part of the guarantees and will help ensure that Ukraine "will never again be vulnerable to the brutality that Russia has inflicted on it.

The agreement, according to reports, commits both sides to cooperate in defense - especially maritime security against Russian activity in the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas - and in technology projects, including drones. The agreement also includes a system to help track stolen Ukrainian grain exported by Russia from the occupied parts of the country.