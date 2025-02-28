Ukraine and the IMF agree on the seventh review of the EFF program at the expert level
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the IMF have reached an agreement at the expert level on the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The total amount of the program is about $15.5 billion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports . .
Shmyhal noted that Ukraine will be able to receive the next tranche after the IMF Executive Board approves the revision.
Addendum
On February 20, the IMF mission started working in Kyiv, and representatives of the Fund will discuss the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the Ukrainian authorities.
Under the EFF program, the state budget of Ukraine has already received seven tranches totaling about USD 9.8 billion. The total amount of support envisaged for the period 2023-2027 is USD 15.5 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IMF has remained one of Ukraine's key financial donors, second only to the European Union and the United States.