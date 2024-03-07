Ukraine and Spain adapt automatic track change technology for Ukrzaliznytsia trains

Ukraine and Spain are jointly adapting the system of an automatic system for changing the width of wheel pairs of freight rolling stock to different gauges for western crossings. This is reported by the press service of UZ, UNN reports.

Details

A memorandum on the adaptation of Spanish technology to the needs of Ukraine was signed between Ukrzaliznytsia and Adif, the operator of the Spanish railway infrastructure.

One of the important tasks of the infrastructure team is to reach stable exports at the level of 2021. Resolving technological issues related to the replacement of wheel sets will significantly revive the turnover of goods and passengers with the EU countries. In the context of the ongoing war, speed is becoming one of the important factors of our defense capability and economic stability - Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said .

It is noted that the technology previously developed by Spanish railroaders for the transition to 1435-1668 mm gauge will be modified to automatically change the width of rolling stock wheelsets between 1520 mm, 1435 mm and 1668 mm gauge.

Addendum

The parties also agreed to work together to raise funds from the European Union to implement this project. It is planned to conclude implementation agreements that will define specific tasks, deadlines, etc.

Kubrakov: Construction of European railroad from the border with the EU to Lviv is to start this year

In addition, the parties will cooperate on the development of high-speed traffic in Ukraine. To this end, the specifics of the European railway infrastructure, traffic management, and many other parameters will be analyzed in detail to be taken into account when implementing the project in Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia has built a grain carrier compatible with Ukrainian and European rail gaugedesigned to increase grain exports. The new hopper car is suitable for mass production.