Kubrakov: Construction of European railroad from the border with the EU to Lviv is to start this year
Kyiv • UNN
According to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, construction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv section of the European railroad from Poland to Lviv will begin this year.
The construction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv railroad section of the European railway line from the state border with Poland to Lviv will start this year. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Construction of the first major section of the European railway, Mostyska-Sknyliv. We will connect our railroad with the European network. This is the first project, and we will build it this year together with European partners and donors,
Recall
The construction of the Euro-gauge on the Mostyska-Sknyliv section was supposed to start in 2020. At the time, the project was estimated at more than $20 million and was to be completed by the end of 2023. However, the project has not started. In 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia statedthat the construction design would be completed by the end of 2023.