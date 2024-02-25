$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35906 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83204 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 304834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254377 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198070 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252466 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158581 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372332 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kubrakov: Construction of European railroad from the border with the EU to Lviv is to start this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29511 views

According to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, construction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv section of the European railroad from Poland to Lviv will begin this year.

Kubrakov: Construction of European railroad from the border with the EU to Lviv is to start this year

The construction of the Mostyska-Sknyliv railroad section of the European railway line from the state border with Poland to Lviv will start this year. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Construction of the first major section of the European railway, Mostyska-Sknyliv. We will connect our railroad with the European network. This is the first project, and we will build it this year together with European partners and donors,

- the minister said.

The construction of the Euro-gauge on the Mostyska-Sknyliv section was supposed to start in 2020. At the time, the project was estimated at more than $20 million and was to be completed by the end of 2023. However, the project has not started. In 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia statedthat the construction design would be completed by the end of 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

