Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111646 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149800 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148627 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104058 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113664 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104806 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 132058 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 102378 views
02:48 PM • 108326 views
03:20 PM • 105863 views
02:39 PM • 119559 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149800 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148627 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 178377 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 167853 views
03:20 PM • 105863 views
02:48 PM • 108326 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 132058 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 127894 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 145639 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed new mechanisms of cooperation to improve results on the battlefield - Syrskyi

Ukraine and NATO have developed new mechanisms of cooperation to improve results on the battlefield - Syrskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36871 views

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council discussed the 2025 Action Strategy. Syrsky presented a plan to strengthen air defense and called for investment in the defense industry based on the “Danish model.

At the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the parties developed mechanisms for practical cooperation that will bring practical results to Ukraine on the battlefield.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in Telegram, UNN reports.

 Details

On January 16, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in the military format at the level of the Commanders-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, attended by  Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In particular, the general presented Ukraine's 2025 action strategy to the allies and emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense, in particular to protect critical infrastructure.

We have jointly developed effective mechanisms of practical cooperation that will bring practical results on the battlefield

- said the holo-commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also called on NATO member states to invest in Ukraine's defense industry based on the Danish model, as well as to provide additional support for military training, in particular, along with training outside Ukraine, to support the initiative to conduct training at Ukrainian training grounds with the involvement of instructors from NATO member states.

Recall 

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discussed the situation at the front with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite heavy fighting, the enemy did not achieve strategic goals, and the United States confirmed its continued support for Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising