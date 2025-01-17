Ukraine and NATO have developed new mechanisms of cooperation to improve results on the battlefield - Syrskyi

At the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the parties developed mechanisms for practical cooperation that will bring practical results to Ukraine on the battlefield.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

On January 16, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in the military format at the level of the Commanders-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In particular, the general presented Ukraine's 2025 action strategy to the allies and emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense, in particular to protect critical infrastructure.

We have jointly developed effective mechanisms of practical cooperation that will bring practical results on the battlefield - said the holo-commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also called on NATO member states to invest in Ukraine's defense industry based on the Danish model, as well as to provide additional support for military training, in particular, along with training outside Ukraine, to support the initiative to conduct training at Ukrainian training grounds with the involvement of instructors from NATO member states.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discussed the situation at the front with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite heavy fighting, the enemy did not achieve strategic goals, and the United States confirmed its continued support for Ukraine.