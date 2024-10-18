Ukraine and Latvia agree on plans for the development of the Drone Coalition
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Latvia discussed the development of the Drone Coalition and the purchase of long-range UAVs. Latvia plans to allocate 0.25% of GDP (120 million euros) to help Ukraine and will host a summit of the coalition early next year.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds. They agreed on plans to develop the Coalition of Drones.
They are also defining steps to allocate coalition funds for the purchase of long-range drones, UNN reports.
He held talks with his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds. I thanked Latvia for its military and financial support. Received assurances from Mr. Sprūds that the assistance will continue both on the battlefield and on our path to NATO
He noted that the partners plan to keep their promise and allocate 0.25% of their GDP (120 million euros) to help Ukraine.
“We agreed on plans for the development of the Drone Coalition. I thanked Latvia for its leadership in this initiative. We agreed to work together to resolve issues to improve the efficiency of UAVs. We are also identifying steps to allocate coalition funds for the purchase of long-range drones,” Umerov said.
Zelenskyy: It is quite possible to make 1.5-2 million drones for the Armed Forces, but very little money27.08.24, 16:27 • 21597 views
Addendum Addendum
Early next year , Latvia will host an international summit aimed at promoting the activities of the drone coalition created to support Ukraine.