Zelenskyy: It is quite possible to make 1.5-2 million drones for the Armed Forces, but very little money

It is quite realistic for Ukraine to start producing 1.5-2 million drones, but it requires very little money. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports .

We are capable of producing 1.5-2 million (drones - ed.). Our industries, both public and private, are capable of doing this. We are capable, but there is not enough money - Zelensky said.

Addendum

As Zelensky said earlier, Ukraine has already contracted a million drones.

Shmyhal noted that now Ukraine has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability.

Prime Minister Shmyhal also reported that many domestic drone manufacturers have Ukrainian localization of 98%.

In 2024 , Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of the number of production of kamikaze drones similar to Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones.