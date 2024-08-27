Zelenskyy: It is quite possible to make 1.5-2 million drones for the Armed Forces, but very little money
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is capable of producing 1.5-2 million drones, but lacks funding. Ukraine has already contracted one million drones and has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones.
It is quite realistic for Ukraine to start producing 1.5-2 million drones, but it requires very little money. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports .
We are capable of producing 1.5-2 million (drones - ed.). Our industries, both public and private, are capable of doing this. We are capable, but there is not enough money
Addendum
As Zelensky said earlier, Ukraine has already contracted a million drones.
Shmyhal noted that now Ukraine has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability.
Prime Minister Shmyhal also reported that many domestic drone manufacturers have Ukrainian localization of 98%.
In 2024 , Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of the number of production of kamikaze drones similar to Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones.