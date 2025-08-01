Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations - OP

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with the Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat of Japan, Chief Cabinet Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Masataka Okano. The discussion focused on Russian aggression and the launch of a regular mechanism for defense consultations between Ukraine and Japan, UNN reports.

We talked about things that concern not only Ukraine, but the whole world. Russian aggression is not just a war against us. It is a global threat. Especially given its increasingly close cooperation with North Korea. We see how Russia transfers Shahed-136 type kamikaze drone technologies to Pyongyang, helps launch their production, and exchanges missile developments. And the participation of North Korean military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine no longer looks like fiction - it is already a reality. - Yermak said.

According to him, in this context, Ukraine and Japan agreed to launch a regular mechanism for defense consultations. This means rapid information exchange, coordination of positions, and work on joint initiatives in the field of defense technologies.