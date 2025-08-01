Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations - OP
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak discussed with his Japanese counterpart Masataka Okano Russia's military cooperation with North Korea. The parties agreed on regular information exchange and coordination of positions in the field of defense technologies.
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with the Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat of Japan, Chief Cabinet Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Masataka Okano. The discussion focused on Russian aggression and the launch of a regular mechanism for defense consultations between Ukraine and Japan, UNN reports.
We talked about things that concern not only Ukraine, but the whole world. Russian aggression is not just a war against us. It is a global threat. Especially given its increasingly close cooperation with North Korea. We see how Russia transfers Shahed-136 type kamikaze drone technologies to Pyongyang, helps launch their production, and exchanges missile developments. And the participation of North Korean military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine no longer looks like fiction - it is already a reality.
According to him, in this context, Ukraine and Japan agreed to launch a regular mechanism for defense consultations. This means rapid information exchange, coordination of positions, and work on joint initiatives in the field of defense technologies.
Ukraine has something to offer: our experience in modern warfare, effective defense solutions, a modernized army that is already fighting for the future of the world today. We also discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions pressure on war-sponsoring countries. I called on Japan to synchronize its sanctions policy with the latest packages of EU and US restrictions. This is work for common security.