Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
747mm
Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak discussed with his Japanese counterpart Masataka Okano Russia's military cooperation with North Korea. The parties agreed on regular information exchange and coordination of positions in the field of defense technologies.

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations - OP

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with the Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat of Japan, Chief Cabinet Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Masataka Okano. The discussion focused on Russian aggression and the launch of a regular mechanism for defense consultations between Ukraine and Japan, UNN reports.

We talked about things that concern not only Ukraine, but the whole world. Russian aggression is not just a war against us. It is a global threat. Especially given its increasingly close cooperation with North Korea. We see how Russia transfers Shahed-136 type kamikaze drone technologies to Pyongyang, helps launch their production, and exchanges missile developments. And the participation of North Korean military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine no longer looks like fiction - it is already a reality.

- Yermak said.

According to him, in this context, Ukraine and Japan agreed to launch a regular mechanism for defense consultations. This means rapid information exchange, coordination of positions, and work on joint initiatives in the field of defense technologies.

Ukraine has something to offer: our experience in modern warfare, effective defense solutions, a modernized army that is already fighting for the future of the world today. We also discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions pressure on war-sponsoring countries. I called on Japan to synchronize its sanctions policy with the latest packages of EU and US restrictions. This is work for common security.

- Yermak summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Shahed-136
European Union
North Korea
Andriy Yermak
Japan
United States
Ukraine