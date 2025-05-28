Ukraine and Germany will conclude an agreement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production. Ukraine will have no restrictions on their use on targets on Russian territory, Merz said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

The defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement of intent today on the acquisition of long-range systems of Ukrainian production - said Merz.

The German leader also reminded that Ukraine will be allowed to use long-range weapons to hit enemy targets outside our country.

And there will be no restrictions from long-range weapons. Ukraine will be able to properly defend itself, as well as hit enemy targets outside Ukrainian territory - the Chancellor stressed.

Merz also announced the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between the two countries.

This is the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between our countries, which has great potential - Merz emphasized.

Friedrich Merz said that Germany will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from operating. Pressure on Russia will also be increased to weaken its war machine.

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin. The topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.