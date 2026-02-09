Ukraine and France signed an agreement of intent for joint arms production
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and France have agreed on joint arms production in both countries. This paves the way for large-scale projects in the defense industry.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, together with French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, signed a Letter of Intent on the joint production of weapons in Ukraine and France. Fedorov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.
This opens the way for large-scale joint projects in the defense industry. We are moving from supplies to joint production and long-term solutions that systematically strengthen our defense.
Key areas of cooperation:
- The French side announced preparations for the transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine.
They also discussed accelerating the delivery of aircraft and continuing work on record volumes of AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs.
- Ukraine is interested in further supplies of SAMP/T, Mistral, and Crotale systems, as well as ammunition for them. They proposed working together to improve SAMP/T for more effective counteraction to ballistic threats.
At the same time, cooperation on the supply and acceleration of Aster missile production continues.
- Separately, the provision of long-range weapons, including SCALP missiles, was discussed.
In addition, the politicians focused on joint projects between the governments and defense companies of Ukraine and France: testing security solutions and developing innovative electronic warfare systems.
In addition, at the meeting, key priorities for defense cooperation were agreed upon, and the financing of joint projects was discussed, including through a European Union loan and the SAFE program.
