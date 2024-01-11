Ukraine and Estonia will work to increase production of drones and artillery shells - Kuleba

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106644 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263726 views
Ukraine and Estonia will work to increase production of drones and artillery shells - Kuleba

Ukraine and Estonia will work to increase production of drones and artillery shells - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25169 views

Ukraine and Estonia will step up production of drones and artillery, and agree to take joint steps to use frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine and Estonia have agreed to take joint steps to increase the production of drones and artillery shells, as well as to use frozen Russian assets. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Ukraine has increased the production of drones, including FPV drones, and is working with all parties to expand joint production as soon as possible

- wrote Kuleba in the social network X.

He said that during his visit to Tallinn, Ukraine and Estonia agreed to take joint steps to advance efforts to increase production of drones, artillery shells, use of frozen Russian assets, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Kuleba also praised Estonia's initiative to supply the EU with one million artillery shells in 2023.

We agreed to work tirelessly to ensure that the EU accelerates the implementation of this commitment

- he pointed out.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister  also thanked Estonia for supporting the use of frozen Russian assets. And he called on the Estonian parliament to pass the bill and set an example for others.

Zelenskyy calls on Estonia to join joint defense production11.01.24, 15:34 • 25427 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising