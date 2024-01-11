Ukraine and Estonia will work to increase production of drones and artillery shells - Kuleba

Ukraine and Estonia have agreed to take joint steps to increase the production of drones and artillery shells, as well as to use frozen Russian assets. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Ukraine has increased the production of drones, including FPV drones, and is working with all parties to expand joint production as soon as possible wrote Kuleba in the social network X.

He said that during his visit to Tallinn, Ukraine and Estonia agreed to take joint steps to advance efforts to increase production of drones, artillery shells, use of frozen Russian assets, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Kuleba also praised Estonia's initiative to supply the EU with one million artillery shells in 2023.

We agreed to work tirelessly to ensure that the EU accelerates the implementation of this commitment - he pointed out.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also thanked Estonia for supporting the use of frozen Russian assets. And he called on the Estonian parliament to pass the bill and set an example for others.

