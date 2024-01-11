Zelenskyy calls on Estonia to join joint defense production

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 32663 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 56337 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 40981 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 44555 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113762 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149942 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142765 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172810 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 74004 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 84986 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103803 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 75779 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 52130 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 56337 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242305 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 32663 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103803 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149942 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110112 views
Zelenskyy calls on Estonia to join joint defense production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25428 views

Zelenskyy invites Estonia to cooperate in joint defense production, emphasizing Europe's need for its own defense capabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Estonia to join joint defense production with Ukraine. He said this during a special speech  at a special plenary session of the Estonian Parliament, an UNN correspondent reports.

Every defense production that is currently or could be created in Europe and that can help Europe defend freedom should be 100% operational. This is our common vital interest of every European nation

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Europe needs its own defense capabilities to protect it.

Guaranteed to protect. Ukraine has already reached dozens of agreements with various countries and companies on joint defense production. I invite you to join this cooperation. Estonia has already made significant progress in the development of digital technologies...

- Zelensky said.

 Appendix

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed documents on joint defense  production, including anti-drone weapons.

Anna Murashko

Politics

