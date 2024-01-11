Zelenskyy calls on Estonia to join joint defense production

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Estonia to join joint defense production with Ukraine. He said this during a special speech at a special plenary session of the Estonian Parliament, an UNN correspondent reports.

Every defense production that is currently or could be created in Europe and that can help Europe defend freedom should be 100% operational. This is our common vital interest of every European nation - Zelensky said.

He noted that Europe needs its own defense capabilities to protect it.

Guaranteed to protect. Ukraine has already reached dozens of agreements with various countries and companies on joint defense production. I invite you to join this cooperation. Estonia has already made significant progress in the development of digital technologies... - Zelensky said.

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed documents on joint defense production, including anti-drone weapons.