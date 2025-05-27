$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 25608 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 74112 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 70789 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 89105 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 102461 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81643 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 84387 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85237 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80721 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85546 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Ukraine aims to end the war in 2025 - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine aims to achieve peace in 2025 and needs increased pressure on Russia with the support of the United States. Kyiv does not recognize the occupation of territories and is ready for negotiations with the participation of Europe.

Ukraine aims to end the war in 2025 - Sybiha

Ukraine is very eager for the war to end in 2025. This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Libеration, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is grateful to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to achieve a stable and lasting peace, while "we need to increase pressure on Russia, it is impossible without the United States."

Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push them out of the peace process. We must prevent this scenario

- the diplomat noted.

He stressed that the Russian discourse and rhetoric have not changed, however, Ukraine "will never recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian."

We will not accept restrictions on our defense capabilities or any veto rights of third countries regarding the choice of our alliances

- Sybiha emphasized.

Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel26.05.25, 15:41 • 2232 views

He also noted that Kyiv hopes for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

"Our principled position is also that Europe must be present at the negotiating table. The Pope (Pope Leo XIV - ed.) offered the Vatican. But the consent of both parties is needed. Ukraine is ready," the Foreign Minister summarized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that "so far" there is "no understanding" regarding the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and the venue of the negotiations.

According to Bloomberg, US and European leaders are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace talks, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the platform and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation.

‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions26.05.25, 20:39 • 2350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

