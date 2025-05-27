Ukraine aims to end the war in 2025 - Sybiha

Ukraine is very eager for the war to end in 2025. This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Libеration, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is grateful to US President Donald Trump for his efforts to achieve a stable and lasting peace, while "we need to increase pressure on Russia, it is impossible without the United States."

Russia is deliberately manipulating the situation to push them out of the peace process. We must prevent this scenario - the diplomat noted.

He stressed that the Russian discourse and rhetoric have not changed, however, Ukraine "will never recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian."

We will not accept restrictions on our defense capabilities or any veto rights of third countries regarding the choice of our alliances - Sybiha emphasized.

He also noted that Kyiv hopes for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

"Our principled position is also that Europe must be present at the negotiating table. The Pope (Pope Leo XIV - ed.) offered the Vatican. But the consent of both parties is needed. Ukraine is ready," the Foreign Minister summarized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that "so far" there is "no understanding" regarding the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and the venue of the negotiations.

According to Bloomberg, US and European leaders are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace talks, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the platform and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation.

