UK to allocate 250 million pounds of credit limit for business in Ukraine

The credit limit for Ukrainian companies from the British financial institution British International Investment (BII) will be available in April. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

As noted, the BII has announced a total limit of up to £250 million for private sector financing in Ukraine. These funds will be made available through the Co-Investment Platform by engaging partner financial institutions in Ukraine.

"I am grateful to British International Investment for joining the list of institutions that are ready to support Ukraine's private sector. The extension of the limit to £250 million is the support that Ukraine desperately needs to maintain economic stability and post-war reconstruction. Previously, the BII was not on the map of international financial institutions with which Ukraine works," said Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. Yulia Svyrydenko.

The parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the EBRD-led Co-Investment Platform.

They also discussed progress in implementing reforms and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, attracting investment and expanding access to finance for private businesses.

