UK to allocate 250 million pounds of credit limit for business in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24527 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86966 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58658 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226907 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250651 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156562 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30603 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86966 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247738 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215413 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16440 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24915 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25136 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55308 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62739 views
UK to allocate 250 million pounds of credit limit for business in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110536 views

The UK will provide a credit limit of up to 250 million pounds for Ukrainian businesses.

UK to allocate 250 million pounds of credit limit for business in Ukraine

The credit limit for Ukrainian companies from the British financial institution British International Investment (BII) will be available in April. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy. 

Details 

As noted, the BII has announced a total limit of up to £250 million for private sector financing in Ukraine. These funds will be made available through the Co-Investment Platform by engaging partner financial institutions in Ukraine. 

"I am grateful to British International Investment for joining the list of institutions that are ready to support Ukraine's private sector. The extension of the limit to £250 million is the support that Ukraine desperately needs to maintain economic stability and post-war reconstruction. Previously, the BII was not on the map of international financial institutions with which Ukraine works," said Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. Yulia Svyrydenko.

The parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the EBRD-led Co-Investment Platform.

They also discussed progress in implementing reforms and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, attracting investment and expanding access to finance for private businesses.

Government has provided almost UAH 45 billion to support business this year - Shmyhal26.02.24, 15:54 • 25322 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
United Kingdom
Ukraine
