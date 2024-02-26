Government has provided almost UAH 45 billion to support business this year - Shmyhal

This year, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 45 billion for business support programs. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, UNN reports.

This year, we have allocated almost UAH 45 billion for business support programs, and the recovery and development of enterprises is one of the priorities in our government's action plan - Shmyhal said.

He clarified that it is not a question of restricting foreign goods, but rather incentives that will help Ukrainian entrepreneurs to occupy niches in the domestic market and enter foreign markets.

Today , the Made in Ukraine platform is being launched in Ukraine, which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

