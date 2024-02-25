Shmyhal: Ukraine has managed to keep the economy going despite full-scale war

Despite the full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to keep the economy going, said the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

We held the economy together. In 2023, the economic recovery began, and GDP grew by more than 5%. In 2022-2023, we negotiated and attracted $74 billion in external financing... Thanks to this, we can spend all our internal resources on the defense of our state... Over these two years, the Ukrainian government has never delayed pensions or other social benefits and payments - Shmyhal said.

The head of government also noted that the country has begun to rebuild its infrastructure. In particular, he said, it has already been restored:

23 thousand high-rise buildings and private houses,

almost 900 medical institutions,



more than 600 educational institutions,



9200 critical infrastructure facilities.



