UK likely to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russia - media

The United Kingdom has probably already decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike at Russian territory. The Guardian writes about this with reference to government sources, UNN reports.

"British government sources have indicated that a decision has already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets in Russia, although it is not expected to be publicly announced on Friday when Starmer meets with Biden in Washington," the newspaper writes.

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday . And, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested at a press conference, the meeting may discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons.