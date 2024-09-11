UK likely to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russia - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75560 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 46447 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56863 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85782 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 64012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202681 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18052 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144509 views
UK likely to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russia - media

UK likely to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russia - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58323 views

The British government has probably already decided to authorize Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets in Russia. This issue may be discussed at the meeting between Biden and Starmer in Washington.

The United Kingdom has probably already decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike at Russian territory. The Guardian writes about this with reference to government sources, UNN reports.

"British government sources have indicated that a decision has already been made to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles against targets in Russia, although it is not expected to be publicly announced on Friday when Starmer meets with Biden in Washington," the newspaper writes.

Authorization to use long-range weapons and more: what Zelensky talked about with Blinken and Lammey11.09.24, 21:47 • 24243 views

Recall

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday . And, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested at a press conference, the meeting may discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

