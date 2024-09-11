Authorization to use long-range weapons and more: what Zelensky talked about with Blinken and Lammey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Lammy, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

According to the Presidential Administration, the Head of State emphasized the importance of this signal - the steady and strong support of Ukraine by its leading partners, and noted the personal participation of high-ranking US and UK officials in the fourth summit of the international Crimean Platform.

"First of all, I would like to thank President Joseph Biden and the Congress for their great support of our country - for the bipartisan support. We are also very grateful to the United Kingdom for your support and leadership on many security issues. Both of your countries have been leaders in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President informed about the situation on the frontline and the priority needs of the Defense Forces. He also emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to receive permission to use long-range weapons provided by the United States and other partners as soon as possible.

The parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the defense industry within the framework of the signed bilateral security agreements. The Head of State noted that the emphasis should be on joint production in Ukraine.

In addition, he thanked Anthony Blinken for the adoption of another sanctions package against Iran the day before in connection with the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The President also noted the effective defense cooperation with the UK that enables our soldiers to defend Ukraine on land and at sea. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the new defense package announced during the meeting in the Ramstein format last week.

Zelenskyy and Lammy discussed the implementation of the security agreement and agreed on further steps to conclude a new bilateral agreement on the transition to a stronger and deeper partnership.

The President emphasized the importance of strengthening the UK's sanctions pressure on Russia and its satellites. In particular, he thanked for the introduction of new sanctions against Iran and the Russian shadow fleet and air force.

The Head of State also noted the participation of the United States and Great Britain in the first Peace Summit. Special attention was paid to the preparation for the second Summit, which is a very important platform for the restoration of a just peace for Ukraine.

"The parties discussed future contacts between the leaders of the states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York this month, as well as coordinated approaches to joint events on the sidelines of the General Assembly session," the statement added.

