Blinken: We discussed the issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine, I will pass the information to Biden

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine was discussed today and he will pass on the information to U.S. President Joseph Biden, reports UNN.

“We discussed long-range capacity. I will tell the president what I heard here in Washington... I am sure that this will continue, because the situation is changing. Escalation is one of the factors that we take into account, but it is not necessarily decisive,” Blinken said at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform.

Biden “does not rule out” that Ukraine will get permission to strike deep into Russia - Blinken

On Friday , US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. And, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested at a press conference, the meeting may discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons.