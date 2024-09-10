Biden “does not rule out” that Ukraine will get permission to strike deep into Russia - Blinken

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden admits that Ukraine will be authorized to strike targets deep inside Russia. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with Sky News.

Details

According to him, Biden "does not rule out" that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to fire missiles deep into Russia.

According to the Secretary of State, the United States has made sure that Kyiv has "what it needs, when it needs it, to be effective in repelling Russian aggression" since the beginning of the full-scale war.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the United States had to take into account other factors, including whether Ukraine would be able to use "sophisticated systems" from its Western allies and whether it would be able to maintain them.

I can tell you that we have adapted and adjusted every step of the way, and we will continue to do so, so at this stage we are not ruling it out. (...) We never rule it out. But when we do manage, we want to make sure that it's done in a way that can contribute to what the Ukrainians are trying to achieve - Blinken said.

Recall

On Friday, September 13, US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. And, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested at a press conference, the meeting may discuss authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons