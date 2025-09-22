Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVA

On the night of September 22, Kyiv Oblast came under attack by enemy drones. In Boryspil district, residential buildings caught fire as a result of the strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

According to the OVA, a three-story building, as well as two private residences, caught fire. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

There is currently no information about casualties. Detailed information will be provided later.

Recall

On the night of September 22, most regions of Ukraine were declared to be in danger due to the threat of attack drones. Monitoring channels also reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv Oblast.

