Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVA

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 18107 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 33151 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 47622 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 47583 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 55917 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 53697 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 77870 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 85665 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63375 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58366 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of PalestineSeptember 21, 03:52 PM • 22944 views
Russian spy exposed in Austrian energy giant OMVSeptember 21, 04:40 PM • 4206 views
A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad regionSeptember 21, 05:09 PM • 3436 views
"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World WarSeptember 21, 05:24 PM • 3722 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhoto09:57 PM • 3102 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 47622 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 34854 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 77870 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 85665 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 92512 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Estonia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71469 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 92512 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 42220 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 41770 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43434 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of September 22, Kyiv region was attacked by enemy drones. In Boryspil district, a three-story building and two private residences caught fire.

Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVA

On the night of September 22, Kyiv Oblast came under attack by enemy drones. In Boryspil district, residential buildings caught fire as a result of the strikes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

According to the OVA, a three-story building, as well as two private residences, caught fire. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

There is currently no information about casualties. Detailed information will be provided later.

Recall

On the night of September 22, most regions of Ukraine were declared to be in danger due to the threat of attack drones. Monitoring channels also reported that air defense was operating in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown20.09.25, 11:13 • 15742 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine