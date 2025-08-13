UAV attack on oil refineries in two regions of the Russian Federation: no casualties

On the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in two regions of Russia. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Explosions were heard by residents of Volgograd and Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai. In Volgograd, it was reported that UAV debris fell on the roof of a 16-story building. It is reported that the "LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka" refinery is located in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city – it has been repeatedly attacked by drones before.

There is currently no information about casualties or fatalities. At the same time, an oil refinery also caught fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. As a result, a "GAZelle" car caught fire, but there were no casualties.

Recall

On August 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant" - the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that produces a critical component for missiles.