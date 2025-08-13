$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 1042 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 1266 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 22065 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 51153 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 39108 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 70413 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 39419 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40032 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109101 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98661 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Tags
Authors
UAV attack on oil refineries in two regions of the Russian Federation: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

On the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in Volgograd and Slavyansk-on-Kuban. In Volgograd, UAV debris fell on the roof of a house, and in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, a car caught fire.

UAV attack on oil refineries in two regions of the Russian Federation: no casualties

On the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in two regions of Russia. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Explosions were heard by residents of Volgograd and Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai. In Volgograd, it was reported that UAV debris fell on the roof of a 16-story building. It is reported that the "LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka" refinery is located in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city – it has been repeatedly attacked by drones before.

There is currently no information about casualties or fatalities. At the same time, an oil refinery also caught fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. As a result, a "GAZelle" car caught fire, but there were no casualties.

Recall

On August 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant" - the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that produces a critical component for missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the WorldEvents