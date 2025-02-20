UAV attack on Chornobyl NPP: the General Staff made a statement on radiation

Radiation, chemical and biological defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to monitor the situation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. This is reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.



The CBRN reconnaissance units of the 704th Regiment of Radiation, Chemical, Biological Defense of the Armed Forces Support Forces are constantly conducting radiation reconnaissance in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, - the statement said.

According to the measurements, the radiation level remains within normal limits, and there are no threats to the plant personnel or the environment.

Recall

For six days now, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been working to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

