01:05 PM • 8076 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 17128 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 11306 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 15606 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 16288 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17316 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 18161 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15843 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14169 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21382 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
UAV attack on a substation near Krasnodar - the fire on area of 120 m² was extinguished for over 8 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In the Berezhny farmstead of the Abinsk district of Krasnodar Krai, Russia, a fire at a substation, which occurred after the fall of UAV debris, was extinguished. The blaze, covering an area of 120 square meters, was fought for almost 8 hours.

UAV attack on a substation near Krasnodar - the fire on area of 120 m² was extinguished for over 8 hours

In Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a fire at a substation, which broke out after a UAV attack, was extinguished after almost 8 hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

This happened in the Berezhny khutor of the Abinsk district, located approximately 75 kilometers from Krasnodar.

The fire, covering an area of 120 square meters, occurred on the morning of March 6 due to falling UAV debris. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations involved 27 people and 8 units of equipment to extinguish the fire.

Context

On the morning of March 6, 2026, as a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out at the PS 500 kV "Kubanskaya" electrical substation in the settlement of Berezhny, Abinsk district, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. "Media" and Telegram channels of the aggressor country reported that two people were injured as a result of the UAV attack – debris fell on two apartment buildings.

