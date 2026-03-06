UAV attack on a substation near Krasnodar - the fire on area of 120 m² was extinguished for over 8 hours

In Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a fire at a substation, which broke out after a UAV attack, was extinguished after almost 8 hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

This happened in the Berezhny khutor of the Abinsk district, located approximately 75 kilometers from Krasnodar.

The fire, covering an area of 120 square meters, occurred on the morning of March 6 due to falling UAV debris. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations involved 27 people and 8 units of equipment to extinguish the fire.

Context

On the morning of March 6, 2026, as a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out at the PS 500 kV "Kubanskaya" electrical substation in the settlement of Berezhny, Abinsk district, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. "Media" and Telegram channels of the aggressor country reported that two people were injured as a result of the UAV attack – debris fell on two apartment buildings.

SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source