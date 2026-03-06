SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source

illustrative photo

SBU drones hit the Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile systems near the Dzhankoy airfield, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN source, "this night, drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center opened the season of spring 'cotton' at Russian military facilities in Crimea. They hit the production workshops of JSC 'Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant', as well as the locations of military equipment and personnel in the village of Pushkine (near the 'Dzhankoy' airfield)".

According to preliminary information provided by the interlocutor, "the following were hit: two Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems; a Mohajer-6 UAV on the airfield; a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun on a truck; two fuel tankers; a Forpost UAV ground control station."

"Systematic SBU special operations in Crimea are aimed at destroying the military infrastructure that Russia uses for attacks on Ukraine. We are purposefully eliminating enemy air defense systems, drones, and equipment to weaken its ability to cover its bases and strike Ukrainian cities. The enemy will not be able to feel safe - especially on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea," an informed source in the SBU reported.

