SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
09:57 AM • 3702 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 7736 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 9016 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 10186 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 18251 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 31868 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 34573 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 70626 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 119655 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 56100 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.2m/s
65%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 15113 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14496 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 9286 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 11431 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 14664 views
Publications
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 5884 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 35622 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 66602 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 79391 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 87274 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Taras Shevchenko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 14618 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 16252 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 18734 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 39990 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 46463 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Gold

SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

SBU drones hit the Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile-gun systems near the Dzhankoy airfield. Also destroyed were a Mohajer-6 UAV, a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun, two fuel tankers, and a ground control station for a Forpost UAV.

SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source
illustrative photo

SBU drones hit the Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile systems near the Dzhankoy airfield, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN source, "this night, drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center opened the season of spring 'cotton' at Russian military facilities in Crimea. They hit the production workshops of JSC 'Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant', as well as the locations of military equipment and personnel in the village of Pushkine (near the 'Dzhankoy' airfield)".

According to preliminary information provided by the interlocutor, "the following were hit: two Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems; a Mohajer-6 UAV on the airfield; a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun on a truck; two fuel tankers; a Forpost UAV ground control station."

"Systematic SBU special operations in Crimea are aimed at destroying the military infrastructure that Russia uses for attacks on Ukraine. We are purposefully eliminating enemy air defense systems, drones, and equipment to weaken its ability to cover its bases and strike Ukrainian cities. The enemy will not be able to feel safe - especially on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Minus 4 ships, a helicopter and a radar station - HUR reported on targets destroyed in Crimea in February06.03.26, 10:59 • 2110 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Qods Mohajer-6
Pantsir missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
Dzhankoi