UAE first in the world preparing to use AI for creating laws - FT

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to be the first country in the world to involve artificial intelligence in the development of new legislation, as well as in amending existing laws. Financial Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The country's government expects that with the help of artificial intelligence, the country's legislation will be able to be "accelerated" by 70%. In addition, with the help of AI, the UAE authorities intend to track exactly how laws will affect the lives of the population and the country's economy. To do this, they plan to create a huge database of nationwide and local laws, court decisions, and public services.

The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, believes that the process of creating laws will become faster and more accurate thanks to AI.

Meanwhile, Rony Medaglia, a professor at Copenhagen Business School, called the UAE government's plan "very bold." In his opinion, Abu Dhabi has a "hidden goal to turn artificial intelligence into a kind of co-legislator."

However, other researchers believe that such a step could cause a number of problems. In particular, it is about the fact that artificial intelligence will become difficult for users to understand. In addition, AI technology may interpret laws differently than people do, which can cause numerous incidents.

Recall

European countries have thought about reducing dependence on US technologies due to Trump's unpredictable policy.