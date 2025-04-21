$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3870 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9398 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20103 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30538 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46630 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31095 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35321 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54094 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74463 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59062 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

UAE first in the world preparing to use AI for creating laws - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The United Arab Emirates plan to be the first to involve artificial intelligence in the development and amendment of legislation. This should speed up the process by 70% and allow tracking the impact of laws, although there are reservations about the transparency of AI.

UAE first in the world preparing to use AI for creating laws - FT

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to be the first country in the world to involve artificial intelligence in the development of new legislation, as well as in amending existing laws. Financial Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The country's government expects that with the help of artificial intelligence, the country's legislation will be able to be "accelerated" by 70%. In addition, with the help of AI, the UAE authorities intend to track exactly how laws will affect the lives of the population and the country's economy. To do this, they plan to create a huge database of nationwide and local laws, court decisions, and public services.

The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, believes that the process of creating laws will become faster and more accurate thanks to AI.

Meanwhile, Rony Medaglia, a professor at Copenhagen Business School, called the UAE government's plan "very bold." In his opinion, Abu Dhabi has a "hidden goal to turn artificial intelligence into a kind of co-legislator."

However, other researchers believe that such a step could cause a number of problems. In particular, it is about the fact that artificial intelligence will become difficult for users to understand. In addition, AI technology may interpret laws differently than people do, which can cause numerous incidents.

Recall

European countries have thought about reducing dependence on US technologies due to Trump's unpredictable policy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Financial Times
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Europe
United Arab Emirates
