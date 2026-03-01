UAE air defense successfully intercepted 137 Iranian missiles and 209 drones

The UAE Ministry of Defense officially announced the repulsion of a massive air attack from Iran, during which air defense forces neutralized 137 ballistic missiles and 209 attack drones. According to the military department, the vast majority of targets were destroyed on approach, which allowed avoiding large-scale destruction on the country's territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Out of 137 launched ballistic missiles, air defense units eliminated 132 units, while another five projectiles fell into the sea, causing no damage to ground infrastructure.

The situation with drones was similar – the military intercepted 195 out of 209 detected devices, while 14 drones fell within the country and territorial waters, causing collateral material damage.

The relevant authorities immediately took measures in full readiness to address the situation in accordance with approved procedures — the ministry noted, emphasizing the priority of residents' safety.

Condemnation of aggression and the right to retaliatory measures

The official representation of the UAE called the attack a cowardly act and a dangerous escalation that grossly violates national sovereignty and norms of international law. The statement emphasizes that the state reserves the full right to a decisive response to protect its territories and national interests.

The Ministry of Defense urged the public not to spread rumors and to use only official sources of information, confirming the army's readiness to continue to counter any threats to the security and stability of the region.

