Tymoshenko stated that there were falsifications in the case: the "cash register" from NABU materials concerned tea and cookies for the public reception office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Yulia Tymoshenko claims that NABU is manipulating evidence in her case, calling the "cash register" with expenses for tea and cookies proof of corruption. The prosecutor claims that there were files on the computer with data on the receipt and expenditure of funds, as well as lists of people's deputies.

Tymoshenko stated that there were falsifications in the case: the "cash register" from NABU materials concerned tea and cookies for the public reception office

People's Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko stated that NABU in her case "rigs the cards" and manipulates evidence. According to her, the so-called "cash register", which law enforcement officers present as one of the proofs of Tymoshenko's corrupt activities, has nothing to do with the essence of the accusations and is actually the cash register of her reception office - with expenses for tea, coffee and cookies, UNN reports.

During the court hearing, where Yulia Tymoshenko's pre-trial detention was being decided, the prosecutor read out the investigation materials, according to which a monoblock was seized during searches in a premises associated with the politician's activities. On the computer's desktop, according to the prosecution, there was an account named "Kasa" (Cash Register), as well as a directory "report" with Excel tables for 2022-2026.

According to the prosecution, the files contained data "on the receipt of funds and their expenditure, indicating directions, dates, amounts, as well as sources, among which were 'YV funds', 'issued by YV'." In addition, according to the prosecutor, there were lists of People's Deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction on the desktop.

Yulia Tymoshenko interrupted the prosecutor's speech, emphasizing that the seized computer was not her personal property, but belonged to the people's deputy's reception office. Tymoshenko insists that these are the reception office's operating expenses, which have no connection with either voting in the Verkhovna Rada or personnel decisions.

"Where they have written: 'Cash register' and 'funds given by YV' - there are several thousand hryvnias given for tea, coffee, and cookies. Can you imagine these manipulations and this farce? How can a cash register for buying cookies, coffee, and tea be combined with analytics on voting in parliament?" Tymoshenko stated.

Recall 

On the evening of January 13, NABU and SAP reported the exposure of Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko for allegedly offering undue benefits to people's deputies for voting on certain draft laws.

Law enforcement agencies also released fragments of conversations, known as the so-called "Tymoshenko tapes," which, according to the investigation, concern a possible scheme of bribing people's deputies to influence the results of votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure to Yulia Tymoshenko in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.  

According to the investigation, after the exposure in December 2025 of facts of undue benefits received by individual people's deputies for making decisions in parliament, the suspect, according to law enforcement, initiated negotiations with individual parliamentarians regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting.

The SAP claims that it was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular model of cooperation that involved advance payments and was designed for a long period. According to the prosecution, people's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote.

The actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - offering, promising or providing undue benefits to an official.

Lilia Podolyak

