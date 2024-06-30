Two teenagers fall from 16th floor in Kyiv, police investigate suicide

In Kyiv, two teenagers fell from the 16th floor. They died. It was probably a suicide attempt. This was reported by hromadske with reference to the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

The incident was reported by local Telegram channels. This information was confirmed by the Kyiv police press service.

The network says that the incident took place on Zhylianska Street. Both were born in 2009.

The police reportedly confirmed this information. They stated that they had already started criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, labeled "suicide.

The police added that the rest of the details will be known later.

