Two "Shaheds" downed in Mykolaiv region, two wounded by Russian FPV drone strike

Two enemy Shahed drones were destroyed overnight in Mykolaiv region. During the day, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car in the Kutsurubska community, injuring the driver and a passenger, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of September 25, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed two Shahed 131/136 UAVs," Kim said.

Yesterday, on September 24, at 14:25, according to the head of the RMA, the enemy attacked a car in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. "As a result, a passenger and the driver of the car were injured. The driver was treated on the spot, the 63-year-old woman was hospitalized. The victim's condition is currently stable, moderate. All necessary medical care is being provided," Kim said.

