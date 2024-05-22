Two services for drivers will be temporarily unavailable in DII

In the Diya app, two services will not be available for drivers until May 28 - car re-registration and driver's license exchange. This is reported by the press service of the main service center of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

All because of the change of payment details for invoices. Restrictions will apply from May 24 to May 27 inclusive. We will consider previous applications one by one. Starting from May 28, services in action will start working again. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding, - the message says.

Addition

More than 55,000 Ukrainians have already used The "Diya" service to buy and sell cars without papers, queues and waiting, as well as to quickly re-register and receive license plates and technical passports by mail.