Two Russian military personnel have been arrested in Armenia for beating a Ukrainian national

In the Armenian city of Gyumri, two servicemen from the 102nd Russian military base were arrested on suspicion of beating 34-year-old Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Samuelenko. The Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported this, citing investigators, UNN writes.

Details

According to Aravot, the incident occurred around midnight on October 10 near the home of one of the servicemen. The Ukrainian told police that two Russian servicemen he knew provoked an argument, after which they began beating him with their hands and feet.

Three Russian servicemen were present at the scene in total. The reasons for the conflict are currently unknown. The two suspects were charged with causing minor bodily injuries. They are being held in an Armenian penitentiary, rather than on the territory of the Russian base.

"Gyumri is our city"

In early November, Armenian human rights defenders received a video of another incident involving servicemen from the same base. In the footage, Russian soldiers abuse a young man, while one of them says: "Gyumri is our city."

Law enforcement officers also opened criminal proceedings over this incident.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there were also reports of Russians with anti-war views being abducted in Armenia and forcibly taken to russia via the military base in Gyumri.

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