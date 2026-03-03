$43.230.13
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 3532 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 6934 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 14577 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 29012 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 95044 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 82946 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 59695 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 50982 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 42818 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
MIM-104 Patriot

Two Russian judges suspected of war crimes for illegal sentences against Azov fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Two judges of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion of war crimes. They sentenced Azov prisoners of war to 18 years in prison for participating in hostilities.

Two Russian judges suspected of war crimes for illegal sentences against Azov fighters

Two judges of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation have been notified of suspicion of a war crime for illegal sentences against "Azov" fighters in 2024, when they sentenced prisoners of war to 18 years in prison for participating in hostilities. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In 2024, two judges of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation handed down illegal sentences to prisoners of war from the "Azov" unit. Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, they were notified of suspicion of a war crime – violating the right of prisoners of war to a fair and proper trial (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

The investigation established that the judges, being aware of the international armed conflict, effectively implemented the policy of the aggressor state regarding the illegal persecution of Ukrainian defenders. Their actions grossly violated Article 99 of the Geneva Convention, which guarantees the right of prisoners of war to a fair trial and prohibits punishment for the mere fact of participation in hostilities.

Episode regarding Judge D.

On November 27, 2024, Judge D., acting "in the name of the Russian Federation," handed down an illegal sentence to an "Azov" serviceman – 18 years of imprisonment for the mere fact of participating in the conflict on the side of Ukraine.

Episode regarding Judge Sh.

On December 3, 2024, Judge Sh. issued a similar sentence to another "Azov" prisoner of war – also 18 years of imprisonment for participating in hostilities.

Such sentences have become an element of the systemic practice of the aggressor state, which uses judicial institutions as a tool of pressure on prisoners of war and tries to give formal "legitimacy" to illegal persecution.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Medvedchuk's case on oil pipeline appropriation sent to court - Prosecutor General03.03.26, 10:59 • 2556 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine