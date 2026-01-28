Two Russian citizens detained at US military base in California

Photo: wiki/Marine_Corps_Base_Camp_Pendleton

Two Russian citizens were detained in the United States after entering the territory of the Camp Pendleton military base in California. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, they were handed over to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The detainees were accused of "unauthorized entry" into the base. They are currently in a deportation center and are awaiting repatriation.

It later became known that the detainees were two women from the Russian city of Samara - they were traveling by car in the United States. They entered the military base by accident while looking for the nearest McDonald's.

It is also reported that this is not the first time that foreigners, including Russians, have mistakenly entered the territory of this military base. The checkpoint is located further than the actual entrance to Camp Pendleton.

Recall

