Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 464 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 3438 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 7986 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16108 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37171 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52594 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41041 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61183 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31557 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two Russian citizens detained at US military base in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

Two Russian citizens have been detained at Camp Pendleton military base in California. They have been accused of unauthorized entry and are being prepared for deportation.

Two Russian citizens detained at US military base in California
Photo: wiki/Marine_Corps_Base_Camp_Pendleton

Two Russian citizens were detained in the United States after entering the territory of the Camp Pendleton military base in California. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, they were handed over to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The detainees were accused of "unauthorized entry" into the base. They are currently in a deportation center and are awaiting repatriation.

It later became known that the detainees were two women from the Russian city of Samara - they were traveling by car in the United States. They entered the military base by accident while looking for the nearest McDonald's.

It is also reported that this is not the first time that foreigners, including Russians, have mistakenly entered the territory of this military base. The checkpoint is located further than the actual entrance to Camp Pendleton.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Trump administration is reshuffling the leadership of the operation to control immigration law and reducing federal presence after the second deadly shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis, USA.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
California
United States