Two pilots died as a result of the crash of an F-4 Phantom at an air show in Greece

A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens, killing the pilots. Two officials told Reuters, reports UNN.

"Unfortunately, both pilots were killed," one of the officials said, adding that the Phantom crashed about two kilometers from the airport and that there had been no reports of injuries among passersby or residents of the wider area.

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT shows the F-4 turning right a few meters above the ground several seconds before it crashed and turned into a fireball. Eleven firefighting aircraft and helicopters worked to contain the blaze, which spread to a nearby forest.

The F-4 was taking part in Athens Flying Week, an annual event that attracts military and civilian aviation teams from dozens of countries.

An F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens