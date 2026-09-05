An F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens

A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra Airport, near Athens. A Greek Air Force official told Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT, which first reported the accident, shows a column of black smoke rising several hundred meters from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters were fighting the fire at the scene.

The fate of the pilots is currently unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone in the crowd was injured, the official said.

"A search and rescue operation is underway," the official added.

Loudspeakers at the air base urged people to leave the area, ERT reports.

F-16 fighter jet crashes in Turkey