An F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens

$44.7351.94
ukenru
09:39 AM • 12439 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
08:59 AM • 13452 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
08:16 AM • 12397 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 13764 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 13439 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
September 5, 05:59 AM • 13334 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
September 5, 04:26 AM • 16935 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
September 5, 02:57 AM • 18039 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
September 5, 01:54 AM • 16897 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
September 5, 01:16 AM • 15891 views
Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
6.1m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Court Orders Trump Administration to Reveal Creators of Secret $1.8 Billion FundSeptember 5, 03:48 AM • 9564 views
What is celebrated on September 5 in Ukraine and around the world September 5, 04:00 AM • 10920 views
Japan will invest $550 billion in the U.S. in exchange for lower tariffs – AI and chips now at the center of the dealSeptember 5, 04:45 AM • 7006 views
Serena and Venus Williams sensationally crashed out of the US Open after their returnSeptember 5, 04:58 AM • 5768 views
Autumn weather with rain and a cold snap: forecasters’ outlook for the weekendVideoSeptember 5, 05:00 AM • 6488 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 48006 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 57599 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 49828 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 44828 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 53230 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Boryspil
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 18590 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 17783 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 30182 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 49546 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 45840 views
Actual
The New York Times
Technology
The Washington Post
Heating
Social network

An F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

A two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed at an air show in Tanagra. The fate of the pilots and any possible casualties among spectators are unknown.

An F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens

A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra Airport, near Athens. A Greek Air Force official told Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT, which first reported the accident, shows a column of black smoke rising several hundred meters from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters were fighting the fire at the scene.

The fate of the pilots is currently unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone in the crowd was injured, the official said.

"A search and rescue operation is underway," the official added.

Loudspeakers at the air base urged people to leave the area, ERT reports.

F-16 fighter jet crashes in Turkey12.08.26, 15:56 • 4886 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Explosions
Fires
Athens
Reuters