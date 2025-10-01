Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor

On the night of October 1, a combined attack was recorded in Kharkiv's Kyiv district. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb and ballistic missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the OMA Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary information, a KAB strike was launched on the Kyiv district. Ballistic missile launches were also recorded. - noted the OMA.

According to the mayor, two people were reportedly injured in the city's Kyiv district. In addition, private houses and garages were destroyed in the Saltivskyi and Kyiv districts, and fires broke out. A fire was also reported at one of the city's markets.

Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayor