September 30, 05:35 PM • 11555 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 19504 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 35554 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 32679 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 42739 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 68198 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33614 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27407 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 24128 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21787 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

On the night of October 1, Kharkiv was subjected to a combined attack on the Kyiv district. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb and ballistic missiles, with two people reportedly injured.

Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor

On the night of October 1, a combined attack was recorded in Kharkiv's Kyiv district. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb and ballistic missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the OMA Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary information, a KAB strike was launched on the Kyiv district. Ballistic missile launches were also recorded.

- noted the OMA.

According to the mayor, two people were reportedly injured in the city's Kyiv district. In addition, private houses and garages were destroyed in the Saltivskyi and Kyiv districts, and fires broke out. A fire was also reported at one of the city's markets.

Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayor01.10.25, 02:07 • 636 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv