Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayor

On the night of October 1, a series of explosions were recorded in Kharkiv as a result of guided aerial bomb and missile strikes. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the city was hit by a guided aerial bomb (KAB). Information about casualties and the extent of damage is currently being clarified.

The enemy continues to strike the city with ballistic missiles. The threat persists. Residents are urged to remain in safe places.

Recall

On September 30, the Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. All six hits occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, and a fire broke out at the scene as a result of the shelling.