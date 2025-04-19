Two people died in Kyiv region due to burning dry grass

In Kyiv region, two people died as a result of burning dry vegetation, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"On April 18, two cases of human death due to fires caused by burning dry vegetation were recorded in Kyiv Oblast," the State Emergency Service reported.

In Boryspil district at 18:14 in the city of Pereyaslav, on Ostapa Vyshni Street, a fire of grass cover occurred. At 19:28 the fire was localized. A dead man was found during extinguishing.

In Fastiv district at 11:00 in the village of Mostyshche, a fire of dry vegetation occurred on an area of 5 hectares. At 11:44, due to strong winds, the fire spread to three nearby outbuildings. At 12:17, a dead person was found in an open area.

Additional information

"Once again, we emphasize: burning dry vegetation is extremely dangerous! Such actions can lead to large-scale fires, destruction of property, and worst of all - to human casualties. We call on citizens to observe fire safety rules and not endanger themselves and others!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

